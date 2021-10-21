Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE BSM opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $6,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

