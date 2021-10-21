BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.78% of New Fortress Energy worth $51,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,080,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 198.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.