BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,052,888 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,888 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of DHT worth $48,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.24. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.