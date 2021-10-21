BlackRock Inc. Has $48.32 Million Holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.23% of First Community Bankshares worth $48,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBC opened at $32.99 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $570.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. Analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

