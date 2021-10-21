BlackRock Inc. Has $52.39 Million Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.17% of Seaboard worth $52,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc purchased 2,415,459 shares of Seaboard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000,001.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEB opened at $4,195.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,870.02 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.37.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.