BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $48,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $229.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.14.

