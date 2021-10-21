BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,234,592 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,635,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.37% of E2open Parent worth $52,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,302 shares of company stock worth $765,121 and have sold 1,670,148 shares worth $19,553,674. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

