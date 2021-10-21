BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,567,552 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.28% of ASE Technology worth $49,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844,733 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $21,277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ASE Technology by 1,417.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,266,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $13,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASX. Nomura cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.3017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

