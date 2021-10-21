BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.90% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $48,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $763.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,123. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

