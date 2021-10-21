BlackRock Inc. Sells 191,592 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,574,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.78% of SP Plus worth $48,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.