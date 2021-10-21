BlackRock Inc. Sells 244,234 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 244,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.77% of AnaptysBio worth $48,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,242,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 220,383 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ANAB opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $782.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

