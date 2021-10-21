BlackRock Inc. Sells 296,519 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,909,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.80% of Precision BioSciences worth $48,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Precision BioSciences by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTIL. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.