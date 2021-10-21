BlackRock Inc. Sells 77,766 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.59% of American Software worth $48,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $27.24 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $906.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

