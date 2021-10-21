Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 655.77 and a quick ratio of 655.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

