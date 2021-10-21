Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Blackstone Loan Financing stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 655.77 and a quick ratio of 655.75. The stock has a market cap of £3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01).
