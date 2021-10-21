Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.80% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $412,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $146,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $969,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.