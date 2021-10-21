Blank Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $13.14 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and $364,139.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00071439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00072699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00102782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,239.33 or 0.99954658 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.16 or 0.06521722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00022551 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

