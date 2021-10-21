Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 942,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,895,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

