Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.