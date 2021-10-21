Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.38

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 18919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth $162,000.

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

