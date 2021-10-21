Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.25

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $599.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

