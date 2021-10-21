Bluzelle Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.80 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $78.60 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00101120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00191141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,774,563 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

