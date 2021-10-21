BMO Capital Markets Boosts Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $53.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

XM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of XM opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

