BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 0.38 Per Share

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This is a boost from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BMO Commercial Property Trust stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.78 ($1.30). 3,051,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,975. The stock has a market cap of £775.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 58.70 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.22.

BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

