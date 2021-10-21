BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.00

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.76 ($1.33), with a volume of 1035910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.80 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £791.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 0.35 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

