Bob’s Repair (BOB) Price Tops $0.0051

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $944,917.91 and approximately $8,173.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00191391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

