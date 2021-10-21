Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BOY stock opened at GBX 819.50 ($10.71) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 636.53 ($8.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.16). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 869.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.