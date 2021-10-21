BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $87.92. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 198,731 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $8,587,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 61.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.