BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

