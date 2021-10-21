BOMB (BOMB) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00003726 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $2.11 million and $376,266.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,780.06 or 1.00111948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00055010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00688197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001619 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004265 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,595 coins and its circulating supply is 902,807 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

