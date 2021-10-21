Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,368. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

