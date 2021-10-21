Bonded Finance (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $313,110.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $313,110.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

