BonFi (BNF) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $156,880.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BonFi has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00099577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00190849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.