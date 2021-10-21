Boosted Finance (BOOST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $132,261.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 65.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.89 or 0.00010993 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $412,185.60 and approximately $132,261.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 223.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.31 or 0.99834603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.98 or 0.06423680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022551 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

