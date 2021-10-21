Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.