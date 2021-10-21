Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.13 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 883,910 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.96 million and a PE ratio of -11.30.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

