Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of EPAY opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

