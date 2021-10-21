Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.
Shares of EPAY opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock worth $1,458,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
