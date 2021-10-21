Bottos (BTO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,725.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $708,765.49 and approximately $28,725.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00099088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00192087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.