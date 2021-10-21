Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

BYDGF opened at $212.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $142.78 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

