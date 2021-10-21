BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.56 ($5.06).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 363.10 ($4.74) on Thursday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £72.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

