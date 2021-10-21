Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.34. 34,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 87,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Brambles alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Brambles’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.