Bridge Mutual Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $488,401.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00071405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,082.94 or 1.00158028 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.64 or 0.06442402 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

