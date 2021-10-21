BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) recently:

10/20/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/13/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/4/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – BridgeBio Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $45.40 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

