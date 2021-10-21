Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.09

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.09 and traded as low as $12.05. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 563 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.23 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgford Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

