Brigham Minerals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

MNRL stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 2.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 578.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 65.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

