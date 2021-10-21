BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

