BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $26.76 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

