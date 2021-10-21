Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 1,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

