Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. 3,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,842. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

