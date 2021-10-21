Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

EAT stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,436,000. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 22.0% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Brinker International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

