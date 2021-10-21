Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 27.0% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $21,722,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.